Cyprus in talks with Gulf energy companies over natural gas licences, president says

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cypriot authorities are in talks with major energy companies from Persian Gulf states over potential natural gas reserves off the Mediterranean country’s southern coastline, President Nikos Christodoulides told an energy conference Friday. He said the discussion with the unidentified companies are in connection with some of Cyprus’ 13 areas, or blocks, inside an exclusive economic zone. Italy’s Eni, France’s Total, ExxonMobil and Chevron are among companies that already hold exploration licenses for 10 blocks.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.