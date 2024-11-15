Firefighters are closer to taming the wildfire that’s across the New Jersey-New York border
WEST MILFORD, N.J. (AP) — Firefighters are getting closer to taming a wildfire burning across the New Jersey-New York border, increasing their encirclement of the hard-to-access blaze. The fire is 90% contained on the Passaic County, New Jersey, side of the border. It’s about 70% contained on the Orange County, New York side. It has burned 7 1/2 square miles across the two states. Stronger winds are forecast for the weekend. That could complicate efforts to bring it under complete control. The forecast does not call for rain until next Thursday. The blaze claimed the life of a New York parks workers who was assisting firefighting crews last week.