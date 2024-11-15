Judge sets April trial for 3 former officers charged with murder in Tyre Nichols’ beating

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A judge has scheduled a trial for April for three former Memphis police officers charged with murder in the beating of Tyre Nichols. A Shelby County judge on Friday scheduled their trial in state court for April 28. Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley and Justin Smith have pleaded not guilty to state charges of second-degree murder in the death of Nichols. The 29-year-old was punched, kicked and hit with a police baton after he fled a traffic stop in January 2023. The three officers were found guilty in October of federal witness tampering charges. The beating of Nichols was caught on police video that has been released to the public.

