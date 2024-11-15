Military horse drenched in blood as it ran through London returns to duty

LONDON (AP) — A white military horse that galloped through central London drenched in blood this spring after bolting with other horses from routine exercises has returned home after more than six months of recovery. The Horse Trust said Friday that Vida had returned to the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment, the ceremonial guard of the monarch and a feature of state functions in London. Vida was one of five horses that bolted near Buckingham Palace on April 24 after becoming spooked by the din of noise from a nearby construction site and ran for several miles through the city during morning rush hour. One horse has not yet returned to duty.

