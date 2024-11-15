MLBPA, FanDuel settle lawsuit over alleged improper use of name, image and likeness

NEW YORK (AP) — A commercial affiliate of the Major League Baseball Players Association has settled a lawsuit with FanDuel over the alleged unauthorized use of the names and images of MLB players on its sports-betting platform. The settlement, obtained by The Associated Press on Friday, said the parties agreed to a voluntary dismissal of the lawsuit with prejudice, meaning the suit can’t be filed again. FanDuel was removed from the New York lawsuit that also included Underdog Sports. It wasn’t immediately clear whether Underdog Sports had also settled. The MLBPA has separate, ongoing lawsuits against other online betting platforms.

