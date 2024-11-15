New Hampshire shelter faces enor-mouse problem after man surrenders nearly 1,000 rodents

STRATHAM, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire animal shelter has an enor-mouse problem on its hands. A man arrived Monday saying he wanted to give up 150 mice. But then he clarified: 150 containers of mice, not individual critters. He turned over 73 mice that day, and by Friday morning, about 450 had been transferred to the shelter. Another 500 or so were on the way. The shelter’s executive director says before this the most it ever took in on a single day was 125 animals. And she says basic biology is making things worse. Mice breed early and often, and many of them arrived at the shelter pregnant.

