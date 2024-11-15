Protesters’ biggest day expected at UN climate talks, where progress is slow

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — The United Nations climate talks neared the end of their first week on Saturday with negotiators still at work on how much wealthier nations will pay developing countries adapt to planetary warming. Meanwhile, activists planned to march in what is traditionally their biggest protest during the two-week talks. The march in Baku was expected to be echoed at sites around the world in a global “day of action” for climate justice that’s become an annual event. While protesters are busy outside the venue for COP29, as the climate talks are known, negotiators inside will return to a hoped-for deal that might be worth hundreds of billions of dollars to poorer nations.

