Rafael Nadal’s farewell at the Davis Cup: When he’ll play, how to watch on TV and more to know

MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Rafael Nadal is getting set to retire from professional tennis after one last event. He will be part of Spain’s team at the Davis Cup finals that start Tuesday in front of a home crowd in Malaga. The 38-year-old Nadal has been on tour for more than 20 years and is the second member of the so-called Big Three of men’s tennis to stop playing. Roger Federer announced his departure in 2022, while Novak Djokovic is still near the top of the game. Nadal said it was a difficult decision to retire but he thinks it’s the right time after dealing with various injuries in recent seasons.

