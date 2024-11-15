The family of Israeli-American hostage pleads with Biden and Trump to bring hostages home

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Some families of the 101 hostages still being held in Gaza are desperately hoping that a drastically different political landscape will be able to reignite the momentum to bring their loved ones home. They say they still hope though the impacts of Donald Trump’s election victory, a hard-line new defense minister in Israel, Qatar’s exit from the negotiations and the ongoing war in Lebanon remain unknown. The family of 20-year-old Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander has met with President Joe Biden and president-elect Trump to plead with them to work together to bring home the hostages who have been held in Gaza for over a year.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.