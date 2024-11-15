Workers at Canada’s national postal service go on strike Friday, disrupting deliveries

TORONTO (AP) — Workers at Canada’s national postal service are on strike after failing to reach a negotiated agreement with Canada Post. Canadian Union of Postal Workers says approximately 55,000 workers are striking, claiming little progress has been made in the bargaining process. The Canadian Union of Postal Workers issued a 72-hour strike notice earlier in the week, saying it’s been asking for fair wages, safer working conditions and other improvements over nearly a year of bargaining. The government corporation released a statement confirming that customers will experience delays as a result of the strike.

