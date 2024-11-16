ABC-7 First Alert: Warm and breezy today ahead of winter storm impacting the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Borderland is set for a warm and breezy Saturday, offering one final mild day before a winter storm arrives late tonight into Monday morning.

The incoming system will bring rain showers to the lowlands starting tonight and continuing through Sunday.

In the mountains, heavy snowfall is expected, primarily at elevations above 8,000 feet. Areas between 6,000 and 8,000 feet may see a mix of rain and snow.

By Monday afternoon, dry westerly winds will push the system out, clearing skies for the rest of the week.

Expect plenty of sunshine but temperatures slightly below seasonal averages.