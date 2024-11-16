APEC closes in Peru with China’s President Xi front and center as Trump whiplash looms

LIMA, Peru (AP) — After two days of meetings in Lima, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum was closing with a spirit of detente that many fear the annual summit may not see again for the next four years. The 21 leaders from economies bordering the Pacific descended on Peru this week for the major regional gathering at a time when America’s incoming president, Donald Trump, has vowed to withdraw the U.S. from its leadership of a global free trade agenda. Few could help noting that Biden’s late and awkward entrance to the traditional APEC family photo Saturday lent itself to political metaphor.

