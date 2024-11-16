Boeing issues layoff notices to 400-plus workers as it begins drastic cuts

SEATTLE (AP) — Boeing has delivered layoff notices to more than 400 members of its professional aerospace labor union, part of thousands of cuts planned as the company struggles to recover from financial and regulatory trouble as well as an eight-week strike by its Machinists union. The Seattle Times reports the pink slips went out last week to members of the Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace, or SPEEA. The workers will remain on the payroll through mid-January. Boeing announced in October that it planned to cut 10% of its workforce, about 17,000 jobs, in the coming months. CEO Kelly Ortberg told employees the company must “reset its workforce levels to align with our financial reality.”

