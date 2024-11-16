Eight killed and 17 injured after knife attack at a vocational school in China

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese police said eight people were killed and 17 others injured after a stabbing attack at a vocational school in the eastern Chinese city of Wuxi on Saturday night. Police said in a statement that the attack occurred at the Wuxi Vocational Institute of Arts and Technology at around 6.30 p.m. The suspect, a 21-year old male student surnamed Xu, was detained on site. Police said Wu had failed his examinations and could not graduate, and that he was dissatisfied about his pay from an internship. The attack comes days after a man drove his car into people at a sports facility in the southern city of Zhuhai, leaving 35 people dead and injured 43 others.

