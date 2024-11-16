Justice Department demands records from Illinois sheriff after July killing of Black woman

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department is demanding records related to the shooting of an Illinois woman who was killed in her home by a sheriff’s deputy. The government is investigating how authorities in Sangamon County treat Black residents and people with behavioral disabilities. The government made a list of demands in a letter to the county sheriff’s office. The sheriff is pledging to cooperate. Sonya Massey was a 36-year-old Black woman who was killed in July when deputies responded to a call about a possible prowler at her home in Springfield, Illinois. Sean Grayson has pleaded not guilty to murder.

