Police presence spotted at Downtown El Paso hotel

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 crews spotted a large police presence at a hotel in Downtown El Paso early Saturday morning.

Video shot by our ABC-7 crew shows the parking lot of the Holiday Inn Express at 409 E Missouri Ave. sectioned off with red tape while multiple El Paso Police cars surrounded the property.

An SUV in the hotel parking lot appeared to have damage to the hood and front bumper.

ABC-7 has not yet been able to confirm the cause of the police presence.

We will update you on-air and online as more information becomes available.