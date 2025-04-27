Rio Grande Honor Flight returns

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --The Rio Grande Honor Flight 19 returned to El Paso this evening carrying over 30 Vietnam veterans.

Their arrival was met with the support of a signs, cheering, music and happiness honoring their service. A far different scene from their return after the Vietnam war, where hostile protesters shouted at them.

"When we came home, we were treated like dirt.", said one veteran referring to when he got home from Vietnam. A striking difference from the treatment today that left him emotional, because so many people showed up to show their love.

The veterans in attendance walked down the El Paso Airport to a live performances from Fort Bliss 1st armored division band. Organizers say there will be more honor flights because "As long as there are veterans, there will be missions."