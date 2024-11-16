Renewed wildfire escapes containment and prompts evacuation near New York-New Jersey border

WEST MILFORD, N.J. (AP) — Windy conditions have renewed a wildfire that escaped a containtment line and prompted a voluntary evacation for a small number of houses in a community near the New York-New Jersey border. The New York Parks Department says the voluntary evacuation on Saturday impacted about 35 houses in Warwick, New York, as firefighters continued working to tame the Jennings Creek blaze. The wildfire was active in Orange County, New York, and Passaic County, New Jersey. On Saturday, New York Army National Guard helicopters dropped 21,000 gallons of water and a New York State Police helicopter dropped nearly 900 gallons. The blaze claimed the life of a New York parks workers who was assisting firefighting crews. The fire’s cause remains under investigation.

