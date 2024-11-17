3 hurt when small plane crashes near Southern California dragstrip hosting racing event

POMONA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say three people were injured aboard a single-engine plane that crashed near a Southern California dragstrip where fans were gathered for the finals of a racing event. The Federal Aviation Administration says at least two parked vehicles on the ground were struck when the Piper PA-32 crashed around 11:40 a.m. Sunday near the dragstrip in Pomona, east of Los Angeles. Four people were on board the plane, and nobody on the ground was hurt. The raceway is hosting the NHRA finals that began Thursday. Races were paused Sunday as emergency crews responded but the event later resumed. The FAA is investigating the crash.

