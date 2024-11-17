Climate talks in Azerbaijan head into their second week, coinciding with G20 in Rio
Associated Press
BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — United Nations talks on getting money to curb and adapt to climate change resume Monday with fresh hope that negotiators and ministers can work through disagreements and hammer out a deal after slow progress last week. That hope comes from the arrival of the climate and environment ministers from around the world this week in Baku, Azerbaijan, for the COP29 talks. They’ll give their teams instructions on the ways forward.