Japanese troops will train with US and Australian forces as concerns over China grow

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The defense ministers from the U.S., Japan and Australia have agreed to step up military cooperation and expressed concern about a spate of confrontations with China’s increasingly assertive military. Australia’s Acting Prime Minister Richard Marles hosted U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Japanese Defense Minister Nakatani Gen for talks Sunday in Darwin. The ministers announced trilateral amphibious training between Australia, Japan and the U.S. Marine rotational force in northern Australia from 2025. Australia will also join an exercise in Japan for the first time next year.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.