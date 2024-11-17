NBA champion Celtics to visit White House, President Biden on Thursday

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics say they will make the traditional champions’ visit to the White House on Thursday, when they will be welcomed by President Joe Biden a day before their game in Washington against the Wizards. The Celtics won their NBA-record 18th championship in June, beating the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals in five games. They will be visiting Washington for the second and final time during the regular season. The Celtics first visited the White House as champions in 1963 in the John F. Kennedy administration and last went in 2008, when they met with former President George W. Bush.

