Poultry infected with bird flu found on commercial farm in England

Poultry on a commercial farm in England have been infected with the bird flu virus. The U.K. government says the H5N1 virus was found in birds in St. Ives, which is a seaside town in Cornwall. All the poultry in the infected area will be humanely culled. It was England’s first confirmation of H5N1 in kept birds this season. The H5N1 bird flu has been spreading in the U.S. among wild birds, poultry, cows and other animals. Health officials in Canada have confirmed that a British Columbia teen contracted bird flu and said the virus was related to a poultry outbreak.

