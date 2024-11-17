Suspected attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels targets ship in the Red Sea

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A suspected attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels has targeted a commercial ship traveling through the southern reaches of the Red Sea, though it caused no damage nor injuries. A ship’s captain saw that “a missile splashed in close proximity to the vessel” as it traveled near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait connecting the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden. That’s according to the British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center. The Houthis did not immediately claim the attack. However, it can take the rebels hours or even days to acknowledge their assaults.

