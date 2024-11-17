Tropical Storm Sara nears landfall in Belize after drenching Honduras

BELMOPAN, Belize (AP) — Tropical Storm Sara is nearing landfall in Belize, where forecasters expect heavy rain to cause life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides. The storm’s center was expected to make landfall in Belize late Sunday morning or around midday, according to the Miami-based National Hurricane Center. Earlier, the storm drenched the northern coast of Honduras, where it stalled since Friday, swelling rivers and trapping some people at home. The Hurricane Center’s tropical storm warning includes portions of Honduras, Guatemala, and Mexico’s state of Quintana Roo. The storm could drop up to 10 inches of rain across the area, with localized totals reaching 15 inches, through early next week.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.