Union workers picket for 3rd day at Las Vegas casino with no talks slated

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Picketing is continuing outside a hotel-casino near the Las Vegas Strip with no talks scheduled between management and union members. The Culinary Workers Union walkout began Friday at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Members are striking for a new contract, including a raise comparable to pay at other Sin City resorts. The strike comes a week before the second annual Las Vegas Grand Prix brings racing to the Strip. The walkout is the first since 2002 for the largest labor union in Nevada. Other properties on and off the Strip reached deadline agreements with the union just before the Formula 1 race a year ago. Those five-year contracts contained salary increases of about 32%.

