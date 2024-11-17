Young people, whose futures are at stake in UN climate talks, push through anger to fight for hope

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — As leaders and negotiators grapple with big questions of money and power, youth COP attendees and activists from around the world grapple with their own questions about how much their voices matter. Behind their protests, speeches and presence at COP, they feel real pain about the climate impacts they have experienced as children. Frustrated by sometimes feeling pushed to the sidelines, they fight to be heard in the rooms where decisions get made.

