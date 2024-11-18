6 monkeys are still on the loose from a South Carolina compound after dozens escaped

YEMASSEE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say only six monkeys are still on the loose after dozens escaped earlier this month from a South Carolina compound that breeds the primates for medical research. Alpha Genesis CEO Greg Westergaard says in a statement relayed by Yemassee police that two more Rhesus macaques were recaptured over the weekend outside the company’s facility. Forty-three monkeys made a break for it Nov. 6 after an employee at what locals call “the monkey farm” didn’t fully lock their enclosure. Alpha Genesis says all the recaptured monkeys have been examined and are in good health. The company planned to begin trapping efforts before dawn Monday and continue through the day.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.