Democratic US Rep. Mikie Sherrill announces run for New Jersey governor

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Democratic U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill is running for governor, saying it’s time to fix the state’s economy and make it more affordable. Sherrill is a former federal prosecutor and U.S. Navy helicopter pilot. She joins a crowded field of Democrats vying to succeed two-term Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy, who is term-limited from running again. Fellow U.S. House member Josh Gottheimer announced his run for governor last week. Also seeking the Democratic nod are Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop, teachers union president Sean Spiller and former Senate President Steve Sweeney.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.