DeSantis aims to appoint Marco Rubio’s Senate replacement by early January

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis says Floridians will likely know who their next U.S. senator will be by the beginning of January. Assuming the Senate confirms Marco Rubio as President-elect Donald Trump’s secretary of state, it’s up to DeSantis to appoint his replacement. Some Republicans are pressuring the governor to appoint Lara Trump, who’s now the co-chair of the Republican National Committee. Some Trump allies are pushing for the president-elect’s daughter-in-law on social media, and she hasn’t denied her interest. Other names being floated include Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez, Florida’s Attorney General Ashley Moody and former Florida House Speaker Paul Renner.

