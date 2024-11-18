Georgia appeals court cancels hearing in election interference case against Trump

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia appeals court has canceled oral arguments that were scheduled for next month on the appeal of a lower court ruling allowing Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to continue to prosecute the election interference case she brought against President-elect Donald Trump. Trump and other defendants had asked the Georgia Court of Appeals to hold oral arguments in the case, and the court had set those arguments for Dec. 5. But in a one-line order issued Monday with no further explanation, the appeals court said that hearing “is hereby canceled until further order of this Court.”

