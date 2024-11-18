Hillside Elementary will not close as part of EPISD Destination District Redesign

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Independent School District officials confirmed to ABC-7 Monday morning that Hillside Elementary in Central El Paso will not be included in the Destination District Redesign project.

Officials provided the following statement to ABC-7:

“El Paso Independent School District has continued its commitment to community engagement within Destination District Redesign (DDR) by hosting a series of community meetings at campuses across the district. These meetings are designed to provide families and community members of proposed rightsizing (closure) campuses and proposed receiving campuses with essential information about the transition plans as well as gather essential feedback, address questions, and receive important insights to make appropriate adjustments to the district’s recommendation. As part of those adjustments, Hillside Elementary is NOT on the list of closure schools that will be submitted as part of the final recommendation to the Board of Trustees on Tuesday Nov 19th, 2024.”

EPISD board members will discuss and vote on "proposed elementary school closures, relocated and associated revisions" as part of Destination District Redesign during Tuesday's board meeting at the EPISD Administration Building, which is scheduled to start at 5 p.m.