Numerous children injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Chinese state media say numerous children were injured by a vehicle at the gate of an elementary school in central China’s Hunan province. Students were arriving for classes on Tuesday morning at Yongan Elementary School in the city of Changde when the incident occurred. No details were immediately available, and it wasn’t clear whether the vehicle had lost control or whether it was a deliberate attack. Chinese schools have been subject to numerous attacks by people armed with knives or using vehicles as weapons.