NYC issues first drought warning in 22 years, pauses aqueduct repairs to bring in more water

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City issued its first drought warning in 22 years and paused major repairs to its main water aqueduct out of concern for the lack of rainfall. Mayor Eric Adams announced Monday that the city would raise the citywide drought watch to a drought warning and pause the $2 billion Delaware Aqueduct project. The project was undertaken to repair leaks in the 80-year-old tunnel. Dry conditions across the Northeast have been blamed for hundreds of brush fires and had already prompted New York City and state officials to implement water-conservation protocols.

