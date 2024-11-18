Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle on freeway in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A pedestrian died Sunday night after being hit by a vehicle, according to El Paso Police.

Investigators said it happened on I-10 East near the Zaragoza exit at 9:40 p.m. Sunday.

Police identified the dead pedestrian as 38-year-old Siddharth Mukherjee from Humble, Texas.

Officials said a white Cadillac was traveling eastbound on I-10 when Mukherjee crossed in front of the driver's path.

Mukherjee died as a result of being hit by the vehicle.

Special Traffic Investigators were called out to the area to investigate.

Police said a pedestrian on the roadway was a contributing factor in the crash.

This is the 61st traffic fatality this year compared to 71 last year.