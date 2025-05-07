Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Below average temps, calm conditions

KVIA
By
New
Published 5:54 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Temperatures continue to trend below average today combined with calm conditions.

Throughout the region temperatures will be warmer today ranging from the upper 70s to the low 80s for our highs. El Paso is expected tor reach a high of 79, Las Cruces 76.

Today will be mostly calm with winds not expecting to be a large impact. El Paso is expected to remain dry however showers and thunderstorms are possible over mountain areas.

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

