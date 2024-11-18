Spencer Lawton, the Savannah prosecutor who tried ‘Midnight in the Garden’ case, dies at 81

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The Georgia prosecutor who tried the murder case made famous by the book “Midnight In The Garden of Good and Evil” has died. Gamble Funeral Service says former Chatham County District Attorney Spencer Lawton Jr. died Wednesday at his home in Savannah. He was 81. Lawton served nearly three decades as the Savannah area’s top prosecutor and was known as a champion of expanding rights for crime victims. He became best known for a case that began during his first year in office. In 1981, Lawton indicted Savannah antiques dealer Jim Williams on murder charges for shooting a young man inside his home. Williams’ four trials formed the core of John Berendt’s 1994 bestseller.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.