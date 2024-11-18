Steve Bannon’s trial in a border wall charity scheme case delayed until February

NEW YORK (AP) — Conservative strategist Steve Bannon’s trial on state charges of conspiring to dupe donors to a border wall charity will be postponed from next month to late February. It had been set to start next month, but a Manhattan judge decided Monday to delay it until Feb. 25. Prosecutors are asking for the jury to be anonymous, but the judge hasn’t decided on that yet. Bannon is a longtime ally and onetime White House adviser to former and future President Donald Trump. Bannon was recently released from a four-month federal prison stint in a contempt of Congress case. In the border wall case, Bannon has pleaded not guilty to charges including conspiracy and money laundering.

