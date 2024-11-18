Trump’s treasury pick could give an indication of what he plans to do about tariffs

WASHINGTON (AP) — One of the top remaining vacancies in President-elect Donald Trump’s proposed Cabinet is his treasury secretary — and the views of his top contenders there reflect broader questions about how the president-elect might wield tariffs in his new administration. Billionaire investor Scott Bessent, considered a leading candidate, has talked up tariffs as a negotiating ploy. Another prominent contender, Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Howard Lutnick, has expressed more support for broad tariffs. Lutnick is co-chair of Trump’s transition operation and is helping put forward candidates for key roles, including treasury. Trump is also looking at other potential candidates as he decides who can best implement his economic agenda — and how big a role tariffs will play.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.