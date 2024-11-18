US to add features such as blind spot warnings and pedestrian detection to vehicle crash ratings

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government’s automobile safety ratings will get a major update starting with the 2026 model year when regulators add new driver-assistance technologies and tests for protecting pedestrians. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Monday that it has finalized the changes, which were required by the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure law. In addition to the five-star ratings for crash tests, the agency will add four new technologies including pedestrian automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, blind spot warning, and intervention if a driver tries to move toward a vehicle in a blind spot. The new rule also strengthens test procedures and performance standards for technology that’s already included in the ratings such as automatic emergency braking.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.