Wisconsin Republican Eric Hovde concedes defeat to Democrat Tammy Baldwin in US Senate race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republican U.S. Senate candidate Eric Hovde has conceded defeat in the race narrowly won by Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin, saying he will not pursue a recount. Hovde could have requested a recount because his margin of defeat was less than 1 percentage point, at about 29,000 votes. But Hovde said Monday that he would not do that. Hovde would have had to pay for a recount himself. Baldwin declared victory after The Associated Press called the race for her on Nov. 6, the day after the election. She outperformed Vice President Kamala Harris in Wisconsin, who lost Wisconsin by about as many votes as Baldwin defeated Hovde.

