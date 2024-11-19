A cable car accident in the French Alps injures 6 workers

PARIS (AP) — Local authorities say six workers were injured, two seriously, in a cable car accident at the Val Thorens ski resort in the French Alps. None of the injuries are life-threatening. The accident occurred at around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in challenging weather conditions at over 3,000 meters altitude. A cabin of the cable car, used for construction work, struck its arrival station while carrying 16 workers. Emergency services including high-mountain rescue teams evacuated the injured. Val Thorens, known for its high-altitude skiing, is set to open its season on Nov. 23. The cable car was once the world’s longest.

