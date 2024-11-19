A group of European foreign ministers discuss support for Ukraine and future ties with US

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The foreign ministers of Poland, Germany, France and Italy are discussing stepping up Europe’s military support for Ukraine and also future ties with the United States under the presidency of Donald Trump. Trump says he expects Europe to make a greater effort for its own defense in the face of Russia’s war on Ukraine. Meeting in Warsaw on Tuesday are Germany’s Annalena Baerbock, France’s Jean-Noel Barrot, Italy’s Antonio Tajani and Poland’s Radek Sikorski. The U.K. and Spanish foreign ministers are to join remotely. Also present is the EU’s upcoming chief of diplomacy, Kaja Kallas.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.