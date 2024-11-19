A surge in mass attacks has killed dozens in China in recent months

BEIJING (AP) — Dozens of people have been killed in China in the past three months in a series of mass attacks using vehicles or knives. The attacks take one of two forms — either drivers mowing down people on foot or knife-wielding assailants stabbing multiple victims. Guns are strictly restricted in China and gun attacks are rare. The attackers appear to be taking out their anger and frustration over a personal issue, according to police reports. The victims are often unknown to them. Such attacks are not new in China but the recent surge has gotten the attention of authorities and the public.

