Congo says mausoleum for the assassinated Lumumba is vandalized and it’s not clear where remains are

Congo’s government says the mausoleum of assassinated independence leader Patrice Lumumba has been vandalized. It is not immediately clear whether Lumumba’s remains — a single gold-capped tooth — were damaged or stolen. A mausoleum curator told the national press agency that the glass doors had been smashed Monday and the coffin containing the tooth had been broken. The return of Lumumba’s tooth from former colonizer Belgium in 2022 had been celebrated around Congo, with the tooth taken around the vast country so people could pay their respects.

