Residents in Haiti’s capital stand with police in a battle to repel the latest gang attack

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A powerful gang coalition has launched a fresh attack on Haiti’s capital, with gunmen targeting an upscale community in Port-au-Prince where they clashed with residents who fought side-by-side with police. Tuesday’s attack was led by the Viv Ansanm group, whose leader, former elite police officer Jimmy Chérizier, had announced the plan in a video posted on social media. Police spokesman Lionel Lazarre said at least 23 suspected gang members were killed and hundreds of munitions seized. The attack comes just a week after gang violence forced Haiti’s main international airport to close as the country swore in a new prime minister following political infighting.

