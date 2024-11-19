Pakistan bans large gatherings in the capital ahead of a rally by Imran Khan’s party

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani authorities have banned gatherings of five or more people in the capital ahead of a planned march by the supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The two-month ban announced Tuesday comes before a rally Sunday planned by Khan’s party to pressure the government to release the imprisoned former leader. Officials said the ban is aimed at ensuring peace by stopping any unlawful gathering in the current security environment. The government notice made no mention of any specific security threat, but militant violence has been surging in the country.

