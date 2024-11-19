Somaliland opposition leader wins presidential election
Associated Press
MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — The opposition leader in Somalia’s breakaway region of Somaliland won last week’s election. The electoral commission announced the results Tuesday. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi of the Waddani Party received more than 50% of the votes. President Muse Bihi Abdi of the ruling Kulmiye Party, who was seeking a second term, came second with just over 30%. Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in 1991 and has sustained its own government, currency and security structures despite lacking international recognition.