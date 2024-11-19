Spain’s royals return to flood disaster zone for 1st time since being pelted by mud

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain’s royal couple has returned to the area devastated by last month’s catastrophic flooding for the first time since enraged survivors pelted them and top elected officials with mud on their first visit to the disaster zone. King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia visited the town of Chiva along with a central government minister and the regional leader of eastern Valencia, whom many citizens have slammed for bungling the flood response. No mud flew this time as Felipe and Letizia shook hands with people at the beginning of their tour of the village.

