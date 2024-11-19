TCU’s Sedona Prince is AP women’s basketball player of the week

The Associated Press national player of the week in women’s basketball for Week 2 of the season:

Sedona Prince, TCU

Lifted TCU to its first win over a ranked team in three seasons with a 31-point, 16-rebound effort against then-No. 13 N.C. State on Sunday. It’s the most points and rebounds in a game by any player nationally against a Top 25 team this season. She averaged 21.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and four blocks in the Horned Frogs’ two victories while shooting 59.4% from the field.

Runner-Up

Paige Bueckers, UConn. She led the team to a 69-58 victory against No. 14 North Carolina with 29 points, 16 of which came in the first quarter. Bueckers went 4-for-8 from 3-point range and added four assists and two steals in the win. She averaged 25.5 points while shooting 67.7% from the field in the two wins for the No. 2 Huskies last week.

Honorable Mention

Talaysia Cooper, Tennessee; Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame; Harmoni Turner, Harvard.

Keep an eye on

UTSA forward Jordyn Jenkins averaged 28.5 points and 11.5 rebounds while shooting 70.4% from the field in wins over New Mexico State and UTEP. She has been strong to start the season, getting a double-double in three of the team’s first four games and is averaging 23.5 points on the season.

___

